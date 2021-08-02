Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSDVY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.28.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $125.10.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

