Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 586.20 ($7.66).

Get Informa alerts:

LON:INF opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Thursday. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 519.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.74.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.