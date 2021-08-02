Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 52.2% in July

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,300 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 549,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $446.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.