Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.69. 48 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.53.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4761 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is presently 363.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

