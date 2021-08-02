Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 28,975,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,562,367. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

