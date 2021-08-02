BHF RG Capital Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.18. 605,204 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

