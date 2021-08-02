BHF RG Capital Inc. Sells 143,543 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BHF RG Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,543 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,959. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

