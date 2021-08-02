BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,798,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.