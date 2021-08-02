BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. BioDelivery Sciences International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

