Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $939.63 million and $320.83 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.65 or 0.00136599 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00294081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00144638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003763 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.