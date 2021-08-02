Bitnation (XPAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.00

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitnation has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $152,296.32 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00823425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

