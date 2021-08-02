BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BHK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.51. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,508. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 61,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

