BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CII traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,179. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 50.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $56,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.