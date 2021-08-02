BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,056. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

