Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,681. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

