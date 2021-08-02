Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.77 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.46.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

