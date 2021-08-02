Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BBSRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,586. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

