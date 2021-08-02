Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BBSRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,586. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.