Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.25. 15,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,586. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
