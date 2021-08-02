Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.25. 15,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,586. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

