BMO Capital Markets Raises The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $181.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.16. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

