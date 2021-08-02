BMO Capital Markets Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

