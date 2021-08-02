BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Erste Group raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of BNPQY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,581. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

