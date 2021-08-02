BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter worth about $5,258,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 430,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.