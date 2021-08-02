Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$8.41-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NYSE BAH opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

