Boson Protocol (BOSON) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.27 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.85 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00408009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.59 or 0.01074528 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,806,839 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.