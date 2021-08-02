BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BSIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.