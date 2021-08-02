Bristow Group (VTOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $25.98 on Monday. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $769.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

