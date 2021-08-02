British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,400

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BATS. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,581.78 ($46.80).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,680.50 ($35.02) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,779.37. The stock has a market cap of £61.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.