British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 575,603 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,416,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

