British American Tobacco’s (BTI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
