British American Tobacco’s (BTI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

