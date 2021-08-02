British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

