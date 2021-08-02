Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.37 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

