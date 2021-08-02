Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Sells $157,563.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.39. The stock had a trading volume of 276,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,502. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $175.21. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.