Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report $2.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $12.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.47.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.85. 23,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,208. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.53. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

