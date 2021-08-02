Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.08. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several analysts have commented on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

