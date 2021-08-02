Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report $218.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.79 million and the highest is $219.99 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $887.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $955.17 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,301,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after buying an additional 1,810,384 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,960,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,722,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

