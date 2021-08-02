Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the highest is $3.11. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.49. 15,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.39. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $336.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

