Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.81. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.