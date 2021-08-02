Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.81. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

