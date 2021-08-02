Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

VBLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,775. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

