Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.65 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 461.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,374,000 after purchasing an additional 141,856 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,706. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

