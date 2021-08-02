Brokerages Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce sales of $78.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $79.00 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,540. DZS has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter worth $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth $1,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DZS by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

