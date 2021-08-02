Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,194.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $245.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

