Brokerages Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 160.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.30. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

