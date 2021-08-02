Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report earnings per share of $5.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $18.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $20.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $16.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after buying an additional 172,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RS traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.67. 344,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

