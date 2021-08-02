Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

