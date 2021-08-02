Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $1.21 EPS

Analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.17. The Southern posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 157,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

