Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $523,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

