Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $170.50

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.37. The company had a trading volume of 513,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,844. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

