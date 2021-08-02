Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $58.48

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.48.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

FL stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 106,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.