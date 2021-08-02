Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Price Target at €103.25

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.25 ($121.47).

KBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €95.60 ($112.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,940 shares. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 29.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.