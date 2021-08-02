Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $57.40

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,742,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock worth $4,967,331 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after buying an additional 540,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

